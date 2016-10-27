第６回世界のウチナーンチュ大会の前夜祭パレードが２６日、那覇市の国際通りで開かれた。海外２０カ国・２地域から６４団体、約５２００人の県系人らがそれぞれの国の民族衣装をまとい、国旗を掲げて誇らしげに国際通りを練り歩いた。東京や大阪など国内県人会１０団体３５３人、ＷＵＢ（ワールドワイド・ウチナーンチュ・ビジネス・アソシエーション）２５０人も加わり、行進団は約６千人となった。

パレードでは、海外からの「里帰り」を歓迎する県民が通りを埋め、声を掛け合い抱擁を交わして再会を喜んだ。式典で翁長雄志知事は「国際色豊かなパレード。ウチナーンチュのチムグクルで温かく迎えよう」とあいさつした。

Around 6,000 people "coming back home" at Worldwide Uchinanchu Festival Eve Parade

The 6th Worldwide Uchinanchu Festival Eve Parade was celebrated on the 26th at Kokusai Douri Street. Around 5,200 okinawan descendants and 64 groups from 20 countries and two regions marched proudly though Kokusai Douri Street, wearing their traditional clothes and raising their national flag. 10 groups of national Okinawa prefectural associations as Tokyo and Osaka with 353 people and 250 people from the business network "WUB" were also participating, making the parade around 6,000 people in total.

Okinawan people filled the street waiting impatiently for their "home coming descendants", making a moving parade full of reunion mood, hugging and talking each other.

The governor Takeshi Onaga gave an address at the ceremony: "The parade will be very international. Let's welcome them warmly with uchinanchu's chimugukuru (okinawan hospitality)".（英語）



Cerca de 6 mil pessoas "regressaram a casa"

Desfile de vespera do Festival Mundial Uchinanchu



O desfile de vespera do Festival Mundial Uchinanchu foi realizado no dia 26, na Rua Internacional (Kokusai-dori).

Cerca de 5200 pessoas de 64 organizacoes estrangeiras de 20 paises e duas regioes do exterior, desfilaram orgulhosamente com seus trajes tipicos e bandeiras nacionais. A eles se juntaram 353 pessoas de 10 Kenjinkais (grupos de Uchinanchus) de dentro do Japao, como Toquio e Osaka, mais 250 pessoas da WUB (Worldwide Uchinanchu Business Association), sendo no total cerca de 6 mil pessoas.

No desfile, a rua se encheu de moradores de que aguardavam o “regresso a casa” dos Uchinanchus do exterior. O reencontro foi emocionante. Eles se cumprimentaram e abracaram.

As palavras de boas-vindas do governador Takeshi Onaga na cerimonia foram: “Sera um desfile de muita cor internacional. Recebamos eles calorosamente, com o coracao de Chumugukuru dos Uchinanchus.（ポルトガル語）



Unas 6.000 personas "en sus origenes" Desfile preceremonial del Festival Mundial de los Uchinachu

El desfile preceremonial del sexto Festival Mundial de los Uchinachu se celebro el dia 26 en la calle Kokusai Douri. Unos 5.200 descendientes okinawenses y 64 grupos de 20 paises y dos regiones desfilaron orgullosamente por la calle Kokusai Douri, vistiendo sus trajes tradicionales y levantando sus banderas nacionales. Diez grupos de asociaciones prefecturales okinawenses de Japon, tales como Tokio y Osaka, con 353 miembros y 250 personas de la red de negocios "WUB" tambien se unieron, alcanzando en total unos 6.000 participantes en el desfile.

Habitantes de Okinawa llenaron la calle esperando el "retorno" de sus descendientes, creando un ambiente conmovedor de reencuentro con charlas y abrazos entre si.

En la ceremonia el gobernador Takeshi Onaga saludo: "El desfile sera muy internacional. Demos una carinosa bienvenida con el chimugukuru de los uchinachus (hospitalidad okinawense)".（スペイン語）