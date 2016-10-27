The 6th Worldwide Uchinanchu Festival Eve Parade was celebrated on the 26th at Kokusai Douri Street. Around 5,200 okinawan descendants and 64 groups from 20 countries and two regions marched proudly though Kokusai Douri Street, wearing their traditional clothes and raising their national flag. 10 groups of national Okinawa prefectural associations as Tokyo and Osaka with 353 people and 250 people from the business network "WUB" were also participating, making the parade around 6,000 people in total.

Okinawan people filled the street waiting impatiently for their "home coming descendants", making a moving parade full of reunion mood, hugging and talking each other.

The governor Takeshi Onaga gave an address at the ceremony: "The parade will be very international. Let's welcome them warmly with uchinanchu's chimugukuru (okinawan hospitality)".（英語）

拡大する Worldwide Uchinanchu Festival

第６回世界のウチナーンチュ大会の前夜祭パレードが２６日、那覇市の国際通りで開かれた。海外２０カ国・２地域から６４団体、約５２００人の沖縄にルーツを持つ県系人らがそれぞれの国の民族衣装をまとい、国旗を掲げて誇らしげに国際通りを練り歩いた。東京や大阪など国内県人会１０団体３５３人、ＷＵＢ（ワールドワイド・ウチナーンチュ・ビジネス・アソシエーション）２５０人も加わり、行進団は約６千人となった。

パレードでは、海外からの「里帰り」を歓迎する県民が通りを埋め、声を掛け合い抱擁を交わして再会を喜んだ。式典で翁長雄志知事は「国際色豊かなパレード。ウチナーンチュのチムグクルで温かく迎えよう」とあいさつした。