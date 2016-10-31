私たちは今日、世界のウチナーンチュのみなさんに伝えたい。

Today, We want to tell all the Uchinanchu from around the world.

El día de hoy, queremos expresar a los uchinanchus del mundo lo siguiente:

No dia de hoje, nós gostaríamos de afirmar a todos os Uchinanchu do mundo.

我々ウチナーンチュは、持っている。

We Uchinanchu have it all.

Nosotros uchinanchus, tenemos mucho.

Nós Uchinanchu, temos.

我々ウチナーンチュは、未来を創造する力を持っている。

We have the power to shape the future.

Nosotros uchinanchus, tenemos el poder para crear el futuro.

Nós Uchinanchu, temos a força de imaginação do futuro.

我々ウチナーンチュは、未来への希望を持っている。

We have hope for the future.

Nosotros uchinanchus, tenemos esperanza en el futuro.

Nós Uchinanchu, temos esperança no futuro.

我々ウチナーンチュは、世界へ飛び立つ勇気を持っている。

We have the valor to set off into the world.

Nosotros uchinanchus, tenemos el valor para salir al mundo.

Nós Uchinanchu, temos coragem para saltar no mundo.

我々ウチナーンチュは、互いを許し合う寛容の心を持っている。

We have the generosity to forgive each other.

Nosotros uchinanchus, tenemos el corazón tolerante y que sabe perdonar.

Nós Uchinanchu, temos corações tolerantes para perdoar mútuamente.

我々ウチナーンチュは、互いを助け合う相互扶助の心を持っている。

We have the spirit of mutual aid to help each other.

Nosotros uchinanchus, tenemos el corazón para ayudarnos mutuamente.

Nós Uchinanchu, temos corações de ajuda mútua.

我々ウチナーンチュは、豊かな伝統文化を持っている。

We have a rich traditional culture.

Nosotros uchinanchus, tenemos una rica cultura tradicional.

Nós Uchinanchu, temos rica cultura tradicional.

我々ウチナーンチュは、困難に打ち勝つ不屈の精神を持っている。

We have the fortitude to overcome difficulties.

Nosotros uchinanchus, tenemos el espíritu indomable que vence a las adversidades.

Nós Uchinanchu, temos espírito indomável para superar dificuldades.

我々ウチナーンチュは、先祖への感謝の心を持っている。

We have gratitude for our ancestors in our hearts.

Nosotros uchinanchus, tenemos el corazón para agradecer a nuestros ancestros.

Nós Uchinanchu, temos sentimento de agradecimento aos nossos antepassados.

我々ウチナーンチュは、家族を愛する心を持っている。

We have love for our families in our hearts.

Nosotros uchinanchus, tenemos el corazón para amar a nuestras familias.

Nós Uchinanchu, temos sentimento de amor à família.

我々ウチナーンチュは、出会った人を愛する心を持っている。

We have love for all those we meet in our hearts.

Nosotros uchinanchus, tenemos el corazón para amar a las personas que hemos conocido.

Nós Uchinanchu, temos sentimento de amor às pessoas que encontramos.

我々ウチナーンチュは、郷土を愛する心を持っている。

We have love for our ancestral home in our hearts.

Nosotros uchinanchus, tenemos el corazón para amar nuestra tierra natal.

Nós Uchinanchu, temos sentimento de amor à terra natal.

我々ウチナーンチュは、平和を愛する心を持っている。

We have a love for peace in our hearts.

Nosotros uchinanchus, tenemos el corazón que ama la paz.

Nós Uchinanchu, temos sentimento de amor à Paz.

我々ウチナーンチュは、ウチナーンチュであることに誇りを持っている。

We Uchinanchu are proud to be Uchinanchu.

Nosotros uchinanchus, nos sentimos orgullosos de ser uchinanchu.

Nós Uchinanchu, temos orgulho de ser Uchinanchu.

ウチナーンチュは一つになる。

And we Uchinanchu are one.

Los uchinanchus somos uno.

Os Uchinanchu tornam-se um.

５年の時を経て、今日、また、世界中からウチナーンチュが集い、

心が一つになった。

As we do every five years, the Uchinanchu of the world have gathered once again, and once again our hearts have become one.

Luego de 5 años, el día de hoy, los uchinanchus del mundo nos hemos reunido en un solo corazón.

Passados 5 anos, hoje, aqui reunidos novamente os Uchinanchu do mundo, tornou-se um coração.

ウチナーンチュがウチナーンチュであることを祝おうではないか。

Let us celebrate the fact that we are all Uchinanchu.

Los uchinanchus deberíamos celebrar el hecho de ser uchinanchu.

Vamos comemorar os Uchinanchu por ser Uchinanchu.

ふたたび世界中からウチナーンチュが集まった今日 10 月 30 日を祝い、

「世界のウチナーンチュの日」としようではないか。

Let us celebrate today, October 30th, as the day when the Uchinanchu of the world came together, and let us call it “World Uchinanchu Day.”

Festejando que el día de hoy, 30 de octubre, los uchinanchus del mundo nos hemos reunido nuevamente, ¿No es motivo para celebrar el “Día Mundial del Uchinanchu”?

Comemorando o dia de hoje, 30 de outubro, reunidos novamente os Uchinanchu do mundo, vamos festejar como [Dia Mundial do Uchinanchu].

今日 10 月 30 日を「世界のウチナーンチュの日」とし、この誇りを

我々ウチナーンチュの魂に刻み込もうではないか。

Let us establish today, October 30th, as "World Uchinanchu Day," and let us engrave it with pride on our Uchinanchusouls.

Por ello, el día de hoy, 30 de octubre, ¿No es un día propicio para crear el “Día Mundial del Uchinanchu” y que quede grabada en el alma de todos nosotros?

Hoje dia 30 de outubro, definido como [Dia Mundial do Uchinanchu] e gravar orgulhosamente na nossa alma de Uchinanchu.

ここに、誇りを持って宣言します。今日は、「世界のウチナーンチュの日」です。

I am proud to stand before you to declare this day "World Uchinanchu Day."

Por ello, con orgullo lo afirmo. Declaro el día de hoy como el “Día Mundial del Uchinanchu”

Aqui declaro orgulhosamente. Hoje é o [Dia Mundial do Uchinanchu]

今日は、めでたい「世界のウチナーンチュの日」です。

Congratulations to all the Uchinanchu from all over the world!

Hoy es un día de celebración. Es el “Día Mundial del Uchinanchu”.

Hoje é feliz [Dia Mundial do Uchinanchu].

おめでとう、世界のウチナーンチュ。 いっぺーにふぇーでーびる。

Thank you so very much, each and every one of you.

¡Felicidades, uchinanchus del mundo! ¡Gracias, uchinanchus del mundo!

Parabéns os Uchinanchu do Mundo. Obrigado, os Uchinanchu do Mundo.

