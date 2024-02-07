新聞宅配申込
<div class="caption">Produced by the US Embassy in Tokyo, Japan Media Highlights, shares tens of thousands of translated Japanese news stories in a suspected breach of copyright laws. </div>
Produced by the US Embassy in Tokyo, Japan Media Highlights, shares tens of thousands of translated Japanese news stories in a suspected breach of copyright laws. 
全ての写真を見る 2

Mass copyright infringement? US Embassy translates, makes public 90,000+ news stories from 115 Japanese media outlets

2024年2月7日 18:00
米軍基地・安保

In suspected violation of copyright laws, the US Embassy in Tokyo is sharing more than 90,000 news stories from 115 Japanese media outlets, including regional and national newspapers. The stories – the majority translated from Japanese – are uploaded on the website Japan Media Highlights, produced by the Embassy’s Media Analysis and Translation Team belonging to the Public Affairs Section. 

Produced by the US Embassy in Tokyo, Japan Media Highlights, shares tens of thousands of translated Japanese news stories in a suspected breach of copyright laws. 
Produced by the US Embassy in Tokyo, Japan Media Highlights, shares tens of thousands of translated Japanese news stories in a suspected breach of copyright laws. 

According to the website, all the content is “copyrighted material and must not be disseminated to the public.” The website states users need IDs and passwords – and it warns not to share the articles outside US government channels without the Embassy’s permission. However, until 24 December 2023, the site was publicly accessible, and anybody could read, search, and download the articles.

The website acknowledges the articles are “copyrighted material and must not be disseminated to the public” – but the site was publicly accessible until December 2023.
The website acknowledges the articles are “copyrighted material and must not be disseminated to the public” – but the site was publicly accessible until December 2023.

The articles date from 2013 to the present and they originate from 43 local and national newspapers, 42 magazines, and 30 TV or social media sources. The website categorizes the articles into topics including politics, security, and economy. One category specifically focuses on Okinawa, containing 9960 articles translated from news sources including this newspaper. Articles include those related to crimes committed by US military personnel and legal wranglings over the new USMC base in Nago City.

In addition, the website translates political cartoons from Japanese newspapers. One section is also dedicated to coverage of Ambassador Rahm Emanuel; it contains approximately 500 articles.

Related:
 
Prior to EPA top’s visit to Japan, staff repeatedly discussed Okinawa base PFAS problems – but no mention made in Joint Statement
In the weeks before the 2 September 2022 meeting in Tokyo・・・
www.okinawatimes.co.jp

In principle, the Copyright Act prohibits the reproduction, public transmission, or translation of copyrighted works without the permission of the copyright holder. In 2020, the Ministry of the Environment found itself in hot water when it emailed articles from 91 media outlets to its employees without permission. 

Karatsu Mami, an attorney in Japan and New York State with expertise in copyright issues, said the website is “full of problems'' from a legal perspective. Even if it had originally been intended for internal government use, "there are problems with the unauthorized translation of articles and manga, and unauthorized downloading of manga and photos.” The Embassy might need to pay fees to the copyright holders whose work it shared, she said.

On December 22, last year, this newspaper asked the US Embassy in Tokyo about the concerns raised in this article; although it has not provided a response to that enquiry, by December 24, the website was no longer accessible to the public.

(Additional reporting by Abe Takashi)

関連記事
 
米大使館が著作権侵害か　無断で日本の報道記事9万点以上を英訳し公開【写真付き】 | 沖・・・
普天間飛行場での外来機離着陸回数が最多になったことを伝える沖縄タイムス2022年5月4日付紙面（右）。在日米国大使・・・
www.okinawatimes.co.jp
Produced by the US Embassy in Tokyo, Japan Media Highlights, shares tens of thousands of translated Japanese news stories in a suspected breach of copyright laws. 
The website acknowledges the articles are “copyrighted material and must not be disseminated to the public” – but the site was publicly accessible until December 2023.
全ての写真を見る 2
沖縄のニュースが毎日届く！
Jon Mitchell Investigates
Jon Mitchell Investigates
Outstanding Beat Reporting, Large: SEJ 22nd Annual Awards for Reporting on the Environment Originally published in Japanese, these articles by Okinawa Times special correspondent, Jon Mitchell, are based on documents obtained under the US Freedom of Information Act, and interviews with whistleblowers and former service members. They uncover how the Department of Defense, Department of State, and Central Intelligence Agency operate in Okinawa Prefecture and elsewhere in Japan. Today, Okinawan communities host 31 US military facilities which impact residents’ lives via environmental contamination, aircraft accidents, and crime; these problems also harm the tens of thousands of US service members, members of the civilian component, and dependents living on the island. Due to US-Japan bilateral agreements, however, there is little transparency and even less accountability. Given these obstacles, investigative journalism is one of the only ways to uncover what the authorities would prefer to remain hidden. By making these articles available in English, it is hoped that more people will be able to understand the everyday dangers experienced by the communities which bear the burden of the US-Japan Alliance. In 2023, the US Society of Environmental Journalists awarded Jon Mitchell Investigates its Third Place prize for Outstanding Beat Reporting (Large Newsroom).  Jon Mitchell can be contacted via this link.
Jon Mitchell Investigates ジョン・ミッチェル特約通信員 阿部岳 著作権 米大使館
Outstanding Beat Reporting, Large: SEJ 22nd Annual Awards for Reporting on the Environment
追跡 日米地位協定と基地公害――「太平洋のゴミ捨て場」と呼ばれて
追跡 日米地位協定と基地公害――「太平洋のゴミ捨て場」と呼ばれて
posted with amazlet at 18.11.08
ジョン・ミッチェル
岩波書店
売り上げランキング: 83,373
Amazon.co.jpで詳細を見る
 
Outstanding Beat Reporting, Large: SEJ 22nd Annual Awards for Reporting on the Environment
追跡 日米地位協定と基地公害――「太平洋のゴミ捨て場」と呼ばれて
追跡 日米地位協定と基地公害――「太平洋のゴミ捨て場」と呼ばれて
posted with amazlet at 18.11.08
ジョン・ミッチェル
岩波書店
売り上げランキング: 83,373
Amazon.co.jpで詳細を見る
 
関連ニュース

Prior to EPA top’s visit to Japan, staff repeatedly discussed Okinawa base PFAS problems – but no mention made in Joint Statement

米大使館が著作権侵害か　無断で日本の報道記事9万点以上を英訳し公開【写真付き】

［大弦小弦］公益は誰のもの

トップニュース

一覧へ

男児が仮面当て来訪神に　女性は「ホーイホイ」と練り歩く　宮古島で無病息災願う祭祀「サティパロウ」

地域

「受験勉強に役立てて」沖縄受験ゼミナール泉崎校が自習室を提供　沖縄県立図書館の臨時休館で　授業がない土日など

社会・くらし

「中城城や勝連城よりも巨大」「歴史的人物が住んだ」　遺構が残っていない越来グスクの魅力探る　琉球歴史研究家・上里隆史さんが講演　

有料
文化・芸能

「患者よりカネもうけ」ナースが見た訪問看護会社のあきれた実態　障害者を「食い物」に

有料
４７リポーターズ

金融政策の転換期　第一生命保険社長の隅野俊亮氏が見る金融業界の現状と課題　さらに沖縄拠点への評価は

有料
経済

「幸せなら手をたたこう」歌詞が生まれた日本とフィリピンの物語　「誕生の背景を知って」作詞者の友人、沖縄市の小中学校へ漫画贈る　

地域

物価高騰に追い付かない給与　2023年の実質賃金が2.5％減少　2年連続でマイナス　

有料
経済

Webオリジナル

日曜ニュースレター記者コラム

一覧へ

「フライデー」から９年　辺野古はまだ終わっていない

有料
社会・くらし

村吉さんのこと

有料
社会・くらし

沖縄移入90年　厄介者アフリカマイマイに歴史あり

有料
社会・くらし

ウェブオリジナルPlus

一覧へ

中日ドラゴンズのスタッフに人気　「ふわとろオムライス」が食べられるのは【キャンプめし】

沖縄観光

梅野ミット、てるあき丼…阪神の選手にちなんだメニューでおなじみのパーラー

沖縄観光

気になるキャンプ地の天候　必見！球場ごとのお天気カレンダー

スポーツ

北谷情報

一覧へ

肉好きにはたまらない　『FOGO BRAZIL』シュラスコでディナーしてきました♪【美ら浜つーしん】

沖縄観光

寒い時期でも食べたくなる　冬ジェラート、濃厚でもペロリ『ISOLA GELATO & DONUT』【美ら浜つーしん】

沖縄観光

はみ出すほどのボリューム　ポークたまごおにぎり『Funka Delica by Po egg okinawa北谷美浜店』【美ら浜つーしん】

沖縄観光

デジ編チョイス

一覧へ

沖縄でカンピロバクター属菌の食中毒が急増！ 過去10年で最多に 新鮮な肉ほど気をつけて【1月27日～2月2日　タイムス＋プラスから】

社会・くらし

「寿命」超え相次ぐ各地の水道管　AIや人工衛星が老朽化の救世主になる!?【1月20日～26日　タイムス＋プラスから】

社会・くらし

地価高騰で活況の宮古島が直面する現実は「沖縄の将来図」？【1月13日～19日　タイムス＋プラスから】

経済

42歳グルメブロガー、がんになる。

一覧へ

リスク？　生きがい？　今、わたしの選択は　42歳グルメブロガー、がんになる。（９）　毎日ビール.jp　ユッキー

有料
社会・くらし

SNSで聞いてみた、胃無しだけど何か質問ある？　42歳グルメブロガー、がんになる。（８）　毎日ビール.jp　ユッキー

社会・くらし

命の終わりが訪れる日まで、どのように生きたい？　失胃の一年を振り返る　42歳グルメブロガー、がんになる。　毎日ビール.jp　ユッキー（７）

有料
社会・くらし

NEXT DOOR

一覧へ

台湾総統選から学ぶこと　第三極躍進に民主主義の進化　「1票の当事者」の迫力を見た

有料
政治

日本一の“酒害県" 沖縄で　孤独の病・アルコール依存にどう向き合うか　犬尾仁（下）

有料
社会・くらし

「飲むな」は禁句！　孤独の病・アルコール依存にどう向き合うか　犬尾仁（上）

有料
社会・くらし

連載・コラム

Jon Mitchell Investigates

Jon Mitchell Investigates
連載小説『ふつうの家族』

連載小説『ふつうの家族』
パズルの時間

パズルの時間
おきなわキラ星企業！

おきなわキラ星企業！
よろず支援拠点　カルテ＠沖縄

よろず支援拠点　カルテ＠沖縄
オフィスの窓から

オフィスの窓から

写真・動画ギャラリー

［沖縄days］月に伸びる飛行機雲　狙った構図は

［沖縄days］つば九郎が登場！

［沖縄days］踊りまくり！ おそろいの赤の衣装がまぶし過ぎます

名人破った23歳、最年少22歳で本因坊、史上初七冠…囲碁の名勝負　報道写真で振り返る　日本棋院の創設100年を記念　2月6日から那覇市久茂地で

［沖縄days］まるで水槽に入ったような気分

フラフープくるくる、まるで生き物のよう　徐々に増え最終的には47本、重量は10キロに

高さ5.5メートルの一輪車で舞台1周、11歳のルーズベルトさんが成功　ギネス記録の更新申請へ　ハッピードリームサーカス沖縄公演【動画あり】

［沖縄days］ステキな信頼関係

［沖縄days］御利益あったかな

［沖縄days］塀のツタ　何に見える？

ニュース・報道

電子新聞

社説・オピニオン

デジタル特集

写真・動画・音声

コミュニティ

ソーシャル

沖縄タイムスから