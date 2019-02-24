2019年(平成31年) 2月24日 (日)
Over 290,000 - a Quarter of All Eligible Voters - Against a New U.S. Military Base in Okinawa Referendum

2019年2月24日 20:10

　On February 24, the people of Okinawa Prefecture voted on the question of whether land reclamation is necessary for constructing a new U.S. military base at Henoko in Nago city. An exit poll conducted by the Okinawa Times, Kyodo News and Ryukyu Shimpo showed definitively that more than 290,000 people, a quarter of all eligible voters, ‘opposed’ the land reclamation.

  Although the Okinawa referendum is not legally binding, the governor must respect the outcome and communicate the result to Japan’s Prime Minister and the United States President.

　名護市辺野古の米軍の新基地建設に必要な埋め立ての賛否を問う県民投票が２４日実施された。沖縄タイムス、共同通信、琉球新報による出口調査の結果、埋め立てに「反対」の意思を示した人が、投票資格者の４分の１、約２９万票を超えることが確実となった。

　県民投票自体に法的拘束力はないが、有権者の４分の１に達したときは、県知事はその結果を尊重しなければならず、首相や米大統領に結果を通知する。

