Will of the People Unmistakable - "434273" Vote Against a New U.S. Military Base in Okinawa Referendum

On February 24, the people of Okinawa Prefecture voted on the question of whether land reclamation is necessary for constructing a new U.S. military base at Henoko in Nago city. The will of the people was expressed with 434273 voting ‘against’ the land reclamation, 114933 voting in ‘favor’ of the land reclamation, and 52682 indicating they were ‘neutral’ on the question. Voter turnout was 52.48%. This is the second local referendum held at the prefectural level in Japan since the September 1996 Okinawa referendum when voters were asked whether they were for or against consolidating U.S. military bases in the prefecture and reviewing the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement.

名護市辺野古の米軍の新基地建設に必要な埋め立ての賛否を問う県民投票が２４日実施された。埋め立てに「反対」が４３万４２７３票で、「賛成」は１１万４９３３票、「どちらでもない」は５万２６８２票で、「反対」の民意が示された。投票率は５２・４８％だった。都道府県単位での住民投票は、１９９６年９月に沖縄県が実施した、日米地位協定の見直しと米軍基地の整理縮小の賛否を問う県民投票以来、全国２例目。