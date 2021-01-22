It has been more than a year since Shuri Castle caught fire, on Oct. 31, 2019, and burned down.

On Oct. 30, Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki, who oversees operations at the site, reaffirmed his determination to restore the castle. The central government, which owns the facility, aims to have the main structure rebuilt by 2026.

But, through the year since the blaze, a large number of problems have surfaced, such as securing the wood needed to rebuild, ownership of Shuri Castle and revision of a city revitalization plan that includes the area around the site.

Here’s a review of the current situation.

Wood procurement

The central government has approved a road map that would see reconstruction of Shuri Castle’s main building completed by 2026.

At present, it is formulating a basic plan for the reconstruction of the main building after clearing up the rubble.

In the next fiscal year, the government plans to draw up blueprints while securing the wood necessary to rebuild the main building and drying it before use. After that, authorities also plan to procure roof tiles, too.

The prefecture, meanwhile, is helping the central government to secure the wood. It has set up the Shuri Castle Reconstruction Fund to collect donations, part of which will be used to purchase 175 logs for use as the main pillars of the main castle building.

However, they have yet to calculate how much it will cost or determine where the logs can be purchased.

Regarding the type of wood that will be used, the central government’s committee of technical experts has decided to use home-grown Japanese cypress, including from trees grown in the prefecture.

They have started looking for Japanese cypress from sources in the village of Kunigami, on the northern part of the main island, as well as in Miyakojima city and on the Yaeyama Islands in southwest Okinawa. In addition to cypress, other traditional Ryukyu woods are also under consideration for use.

For the main building, wood will be used for the pillars and beams as well as boards for interior and exterior walls and ceilings. Once the wood is procured using money from the fund, the prefecture will donate it to the central government.

The central government and Okinawa will both make sure that surveys needed as part of research to select wood sources cause the minimum possible harm to the environment. But at the moment, it is not clear whether it will be possible to secure the amount of wood envisioned for the project in within the allotted time frame.

Amid heightened environmental awareness, concerns have also been raised that cutting the trees for wood could cause deforestation.

In next year’s budget request, the Cabinet Office has allocated ¥4.1 billion for urban greenery-related projects, which will include the reconstruction of Shuri Castle.

Property rights

After the fire, there were calls from the public for Shuri Castle’s property rights to be transferred from the central government to the prefecture. But Gov. Tamaki has said he was not thinking of discussing this with Tokyo.

At a meeting of a prefectural assembly committee in December 2019, Kunisada Uehara, director of the prefecture’s national civil engineering department, expressed reluctance toward the idea, saying there had been no precedent for a prefecture to acquire a national park like Shuri Castle.

Immediately after the fire, then Okinawa minister Seiichi Eto emphasized that the central government, which owns the property, would be responsible for restoring the castle.

Yoshinori Shimabukuro, the prefecture’s director for policy coordination, also indicated that Tokyo had the primary role in restoring the castle.

Insurance shortfall

The cost of the Shuri Castle fire — which destroyed nine facilities, including the main building that burnt to ashes — has been appraised at ¥10.03 billion, but the insurance that was in place for the castle will only cover ¥7 billion.

It also takes time to confirm the damage, including damage to works that used traditional crafts as well as partially burnt buildings, according to the Okinawa Churashima Foundation, which the prefecture entrusts to operate the castle.

When and how much compensation the insurance company will pay is still undecided.

The central government will receive compensation for the buildings, and the foundation will receive compensation for examples of traditional crafts damaged by the fire.

Prior to the fire, the prefecture had been paying the central government a ¥230 million annual usage fee for Shuri Castle, as stipulated by law. Okinawa Prefecture will be exempt from those payments until the castle is rebuilt and reopened to the public.

For the current fiscal year, the prefecture will pay about ¥37 million for usage fees after reopening the castle site for visitors on June 12.

【日本語版】

「見せる復興」デニー知事意欲 首里城 防火体制の構築誓う

玉城デニー知事は３０日、首里城火災から１年を前に首里城公園内を視察し、記者団に「施設管理者としての責任を重く受け止め、防火対策や管理体制を検討し、安全性の高い施設の管理体制を構築していきたい」と述べた。３１日には県と国、沖縄美ら島財団が公園城郭内の有料エリアに整備した「首里城復興展示室」などがオープンする。知事は「今後も見せる復興に向け、国や関係機関と連携して取り組んでいきたい」と再建を誓った。

また「復興に向けて多くの思いと行動に支えられている。心からお礼を申し上げたい」と、国内外からの支援に感謝した。

火災で焼失した寄満（ゆいんち）跡に新設した復興展示室では、焼け残った正殿の屋根にあった獅子瓦や奉神門の赤瓦などを展示している。デジタルサイネージ（電子看板）では再建状況などを紹介する。

世誇殿（よほこりでん）には、新たに横７・５メートル縦２・２メートルの大型画面を設置し、世界遺産の正殿遺構や、琉球時代からの歴史を紹介。琉球古地図や首里城周辺の航空写真を活用した３Ｄ映像も鑑賞できる。

女官居室（にょかんきょしつ）では、新たに売店や飲食スペースを整備したほか、設置したタブレットで首里城に使われた工芸技術や歴史を学べる。

玉城知事は視察後に「出来上がっていく経過を見ていただきながら、教育施設、設備として活用できる」と述べた。

３２軍壕 公開へ機運 知事前向き

首里城再建へ動く中で、城地下の旧日本軍第３２軍司令部壕の保存・公開に向けた機運が高まっている。

２０２０年３月に発足した市民団体「保存・公開を求める会」の声を受け、６月には城間幹子那覇市長らが県に保存・公開を要請した。

玉城デニー知事は、本年度中に新たな検討委員会を立ち上げて議論することを表明。「求める会」の県への要請に応対した謝花喜一郎副知事も「現県政でやり遂げたい」と前向きな姿勢を示した。

第３２軍壕の保存・公開は１９６０年代に那覇市などの調査、９０年代には県の基本計画策定などがあったが進展しなかった。

県は２０１２年度に壕を埋め戻さず非公開にすると決めたが、技術専門家らの会合で「部分公開に可能性がある」と指摘されていたことも分かっている。

首里杜構想 歴史踏まえ整備

首里城火災後、県は首里城と周辺地域を一体とした「復興」に乗り出した。具体的な施策を示す「首里城復興基本計画」には、１９８４年に県が策定した首里杜構想を発展させた「新・首里（すい）杜（むい）構想」を反映させる。

首里城を中心にした周辺施設の復元整備は、景観などで琉球王朝時代からの歴史を踏まえたまちづくりを目的に、有識者が議論している。

一方、旧構想の課題は積み残ったままだ。首里杜構想の個別事業は２２項目が掲げられた。完了したのは首里城周辺シンボルロードの整備や市民ガイド散策ツアーなど、７事業に留まる。

中城御殿の整備や首里八景の眺望景観保全など、１５事業が未整備、または事業中だ。停滞している事業の歯車を回すことも、新構想の役割として求められる。

美術工芸品 修繕完了に２０～３０年

火災で、沖縄美ら島財団が所蔵する美術工芸品１５１０点のうち、３９３点が焼失した。１８代国王・尚育（在位１８３５年～４７年）の書などが失われた。所在が確認された１１１９点は、県立博物館・美術館と県立芸術大学に保管されている。財団は修繕が必要なもの１９４点、不要なもの１０８点と判定した。引き続き調査を続ける。

他の機関から借りていた資料は修繕したり、焼失したものは複製して返却したりする検討をしている。

財団の第三者委員会「首里城美術工芸品等管理委員会」は、現存品の修繕完了に２０～３０年かかると推測。本年度中に計画を決める。

修繕に充てられる首里城基金には昨年１０月３１日以降、２億円を超える寄付が寄せられている。基金を運営する財団は、職人の人材育成や、美術工芸品を模写、デジタル複製などで残すことも視野に入れている。