We,Myanmar citizens need the world to know what's happening in Myanmar right now before out wifis are cut off.

They already cut off TVs broadcasting lines,phone services in order to prevent us reaching to the world.

Again in 2021!History is about to be repeated like in 1988.We couldn't let it happen again,guys,please help us in spreading what's happening in Myanmar

Help us.

Mlitary has detained our elected democratic goverment,party leaders and political activists in Myanmar.Now,nationar television channels and phone services are cut out nationwide.

Help us,world leading democracy #helpus