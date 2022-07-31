2022年(令和4年) 7月31日 (日)
新聞宅配申込 会員登録 twitter facebook
沖縄タイムスから
会社概要 購読のご案内 沖縄タイムス・グループ 後援申請 タイムスビル施設利用 読者センターより 沖縄タイムスの出版物 広告料金について 記事データベース 各局からのお知らせ 記事・写真の転載について プライバシー・ポリシー クリッピング・サービス お問合せ
情報お寄せください
メニュー
新型コロナ ニュース 沖縄情報 社説・コラム 電子新聞 ランキング トレンド スポーツ ショップ
facebook twitter 会員登録
Jon Mitchell Investigates

Okinawa: At least 58 Marines booted out of military between 2018 and 2020; most cases involved sexual offenses against children or adults, or drug dealing

2022年7月31日 18:00
Jon Mitchell
Jon Mitchell（ジョン・ミッチェル）

British author and investigative journalist. Special correspondent for Okinawa Times. Winner of awards from Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan and US Society of Environmental Journalists.

Records obtained by Okinawa Times from USMC Headquarters reveal that, between 2018 and 2020, 58 US Marines were kicked out of the military by courts-martials held on Okinawa. The majority of the Marines were found guilty of sexual offenses targeting children or adults, or violations involving narcotics.

Of the dismissed Marines, 23 were convicted of sexual offenses targeting children, such as sexual abuse or possession of child pornography, and nine of the Marines were convicted of sexual assaults on adults. As well as receiving dishonorable discharges, they received sentences in military prisons ranging from several months to several years. Additionally, 12 Marines were found guilty of distribution of narcotics.

During the 2018 – 2020 period, the most severe punishment was handed out to a Marine sergeant found guilty of multiple offenses including attempted rape of a child; in January 2019, he received a 12-year prison sentence reduced to 8 years due to a pretrial agreement.

Meanwhile, during the same period, 22 Marines were found guilty of offenses such as drink-driving and use of stolen credit cards – but they were allowed to remain in the military, receiving lesser punishments, for example demotions or fines.

In reality, the number of Okinawa Marines dismissed from the military between 2018 and 2020 is likely higher than the 58 detailed in these records. The military operates a complex justice system with numerous ways to judge and punish suspects. These 58 Marines were punished by the two highest levels of court martial - special and general courts martial - but they did not include other data, such as so-called non-judicial punishments, via which Marines can also be removed from the military.

Asked for the actual total number of Okinawa Marines removed from military service during this period, United States Forces Japan declined to comment.

（日本語関連記事）子どもに対する性暴力は23人　沖縄の軍法会議で除籍、海兵隊員３年で58人

追跡 日米地位協定と基地公害――「太平洋のゴミ捨て場」と呼ばれて
追跡 日米地位協定と基地公害――「太平洋のゴミ捨て場」と呼ばれて
posted with amazlet at 18.11.08
ジョン・ミッチェル
岩波書店
売り上げランキング: 83,373
Amazon.co.jpで詳細を見る
関連リンク
Jon Mitchell Investigatesのバックナンバー
連載・コラム
Jon Mitchell Investigates Jon Mitchell Investigates
Okinawa: At least 58 Marines booted out of military between 2018 and 2020; most cases involved sexual offenses against children or adults, or drug dealing
Okinawa: At least 58 Marines booted out of military between 2018 and 2020; most cases involved sexual offenses against children or adults, or drug dealing 2022年7月31日 18:00
US military hid discovery of radioactive and PFAS contamination at scene of ’17 heli crash
US military hid discovery of radioactive and PFAS contamination at scene of ’17 heli crash 2022年7月30日 18:00
1回目から見る
沖縄の生活史 沖縄の生活史
沖縄の方言禁止に反発：取ったばかりのお米はおいしかったよ　うちなーんちゅじゃないと笑えないのがある【沖縄の生活史】
沖縄の方言禁止に反発：取ったばかりのお米はおいしかったよ　うちなーんちゅじゃないと笑えないのがある【沖縄の生活史】 2022年7月30日 07:33有料
［沖縄の生活史～語り、聞く復帰50年］第２部（57）語り手・母　畑山シズさん（74）　聞き手・川野香織さん（50）
［沖縄の生活史～語り、聞く復帰50年］第２部（57）語り手・母　畑山シズさん（74）　聞き手・川野香織さん（50） 2022年7月29日 08:57
1回目から見る
ITmedia ビジネスオンライン ITmedia ビジネスオンライン
「ない」ことがたくさんある結婚式場が、なぜクチコミサイトで「1位」なのか
「ない」ことがたくさんある結婚式場が、なぜクチコミサイトで「1位」なのか 2022年7月30日 06:00
ソニーの「着るエアコン」“バカ売れ”　猛暑追い風に「想定以上で推移」
ソニーの「着るエアコン」“バカ売れ”　猛暑追い風に「想定以上で推移」 2022年7月25日 06:00
1回目から見る
胃心地いいね 胃心地いいね
夏の注文が多い「冷やし焼き芋」甘い紅芋のスイーツを求めて「幅広い年齢層に、魅力を伝えたい」
夏の注文が多い「冷やし焼き芋」甘い紅芋のスイーツを求めて「幅広い年齢層に、魅力を伝えたい」 2022年7月29日 16:09
重さ395グラム！　ジャンボチーズバーガーは不動の人気　また食べたくなる味　地元民に愛されて47年
重さ395グラム！　ジャンボチーズバーガーは不動の人気　また食べたくなる味　地元民に愛されて47年 2022年7月22日 11:27
1回目から見る
柳亭小痴楽 その男、ヤングマン 柳亭小痴楽 その男、ヤングマン
思い過ごしが多くなった日常　
思い過ごしが多くなった日常　 2022年7月29日 07:01有料
私が寄席を大事にする理由　
私が寄席を大事にする理由　 2022年7月22日 07:01有料
1回目から見る
香山リカ てのひら診療室 香山リカ てのひら診療室
国葬の決定が招いた国民の分断　
国葬の決定が招いた国民の分断　 2022年7月29日 07:00有料
「容疑者を許すな」と「何がこの事件を生んだのか」は決して対立しない　
「容疑者を許すな」と「何がこの事件を生んだのか」は決して対立しない　 2022年7月22日 07:00有料
1回目から見る
茂木健一郎のニュース探求 茂木健一郎のニュース探求
紫式部からコミケまで 女性がずっと創造性を発揮してきた国・日本　
紫式部からコミケまで 女性がずっと創造性を発揮してきた国・日本　 2022年7月28日 07:00有料
安倍晋三さん追悼 人の全体をとらえることの大切さに改めて思い至る　
安倍晋三さん追悼 人の全体をとらえることの大切さに改めて思い至る　 2022年7月14日 07:10有料
1回目から見る
東京報道プラス 東京報道プラス
「オタク」気質が奏功、大型商業施設の再生も成功　世界最大の不動産企業で奮闘する沖縄市出身の47歳
「オタク」気質が奏功、大型商業施設の再生も成功　世界最大の不動産企業で奮闘する沖縄市出身の47歳 2022年7月26日 14:55有料
沖縄芸能フェス成功祝う　東京県人会「感謝のつどい」
沖縄芸能フェス成功祝う　東京県人会「感謝のつどい」 2022年7月15日 20:01
1回目から見る
永浜利広 深読み経済ニュース 永浜利広 深読み経済ニュース
今年上半期が過去最大の貿易赤字になった理由　
今年上半期が過去最大の貿易赤字になった理由　 2022年7月26日 07:00有料
一時１ドル＝１３９円台、大幅に円安が進んだ背景　
一時１ドル＝１３９円台、大幅に円安が進んだ背景　 2022年7月19日 07:00有料
1回目から見る
週刊ひと言 週刊ひと言
さらにうまくなる　
さらにうまくなる　 2022年7月25日 07:00有料
これで完結したな　
これで完結したな　 2022年7月18日 07:00有料
1回目から見る
ガレッジセール　ゴリさんのコラム ガレッジセール　ゴリさんのコラム
「拝啓　私をよく噛んだ犬さまへ」毎日の帰宅　サバイバル
「拝啓　私をよく噛んだ犬さまへ」毎日の帰宅　サバイバル 2022年7月22日 13:37有料
「拝啓　復帰っ子の皆様３」　人生半分　衰えも楽しむ
「拝啓　復帰っ子の皆様３」　人生半分　衰えも楽しむ 2022年6月25日 09:28有料
1回目から見る
あなたのナゼにココホル取材班 あなたのナゼにココホル取材班
なぜ沖縄は感染者数が断トツに多いのか　「他県より検査が多いからでは？」の声　調べてみた
なぜ沖縄は感染者数が断トツに多いのか　「他県より検査が多いからでは？」の声　調べてみた 2022年7月22日 11:45
投票に行くのが怖いのはなぜ？　トランスジェンダーの有権者　苦痛で諦める人も　市町村に求められる配慮とは
投票に行くのが怖いのはなぜ？　トランスジェンダーの有権者　苦痛で諦める人も　市町村に求められる配慮とは 2022年7月6日 08:45
1回目から見る
連載・コラム一覧を見る
記事を検索
7月31日(日) 紙面
電子版お申し込み 電子版とは 紙面を読む
きょうのお天気
沖縄タイムスのイチオシ
沖縄こども未来プロジェクト
沖縄こども未来プロジェクト
企業や個人のサポーターの皆様から頂いた支援金で、子どもたちの夢を後押ししています。
沖縄タイムスのクラウドファンディング「Link-U」のプロジェクト一覧
沖縄タイムスのクラウドファンディング「Link-U」のプロジェクト一覧
問題解決に向けた挑戦を沖縄タイムスの「広報力」で後押しするクラウドファンディングサービス。プロジェクト検索はこちらから。
那覇市久茂地にコワーキングオフィスhowlive誕生！
那覇市久茂地にコワーキングオフィスhowlive誕生！
howliveは沖縄タイムスが運営するシェアオフィス、コワーキングプレイス。抜群の立地と美しいデザイン、豊富な設備が特徴です。
「社告」一覧
アクセスランキング
ニュース 解説・コラム
24時間 1週間
イオン縮小案を説明　「街づくりに支障が出る」の声　沖縄・浦添市の駅近くに開業予定
イオン縮小案を説明　「街づくりに支障が出る」の声　沖縄・浦添市の駅近くに開業予定 2022年7月29日 12:24
沖縄コロナ過去最多5762人感染　7月で7度目の5千人超【7月30日昼】
沖縄コロナ過去最多5762人感染　7月で7度目の5千人超【7月30日昼】 2022年7月30日 15:32
一方通行の市道で逆走し標識に衝突　バイクの高校生が重傷　呼気から基準値4倍超のアルコール　那覇市
一方通行の市道で逆走し標識に衝突　バイクの高校生が重傷　呼気から基準値4倍超のアルコール　那覇市 2022年7月30日 08:35
「発熱、長くても3日程度」オミクロンを診療した医師が見た主な症状
「発熱、長くても3日程度」オミクロンを診療した医師が見た主な症状 2022年1月12日 08:10
全国学力テスト2022の結果公表【都道府県別の一覧表あり】
全国学力テスト2022の結果公表【都道府県別の一覧表あり】 2022年7月28日 18:38
24時間 1週間
アクセスランキング 一覧
注目コンテンツ
無料で楽しめるゲームコンテンツ
無料で楽しめるゲームコンテンツ
沖縄タイムス社は２０日、無料で楽しめるゲームコンテンツを公開しました。クロスワード、早押し演算など２０種類のゲームが無料で楽しめます。 休憩時間や息抜きにどうぞご活用ください。
羽生結弦選手　競技の第一線退く
羽生結弦選手　競技の第一線退く
世界中のファンを魅了し続けてきたスター選手の歩み
教育デジタル地図
教育デジタル地図
町から子どもが消えてゆく。小中学校の統廃合が加速。縮みゆく日本の姿をデータで分析
あなたのナゼにココホル取材班
あなたのナゼにココホル取材班
読者が日頃感じている「ナゼ」を、沖縄タイムス記者が取材して解き明かします。情報をお寄せください。
ベジテーブルブログ
ベジテーブルブログ
野菜宅配サービス「ベジテーブル」。レシピ通りに作れば、おいしくて健康的な料理が短時間で手軽にできちゃいます。
電子パズル「数独」
電子パズル「数独」
毎週日曜日に新しい問題を出題します。有料会員向けサービス。ちょっとしたスキマ時間にスマホやパソコンで頭の体操してみませんか？
Tokyo沖縄めし
Tokyo沖縄めし
東京都を中心に首都圏にある沖縄料理店はおよそ600店。「ちむどんどん」する、心躍る沖縄の味を求めて、こだわりの店を紹介します。
データで捉えるウクライナ危機
データで捉えるウクライナ危機
データで捉えるウクライナ危機。購読は有料会員への登録が必要です。
解説　北朝鮮核・ミサイル設置情報
解説　北朝鮮核・ミサイル設置情報
解説　北朝鮮核・ミサイル設置情報。購読は有料会員への登録が必要です。
SDGs企画「未来へ＃いのちを歌おう」
SDGs企画「未来へ＃いのちを歌おう」
Kiroro玉城千春さんが沖縄県内の小・中学校を訪ねて、夢、命の尊さを届けます。
不器用トーク・アーカイブ
不器用トーク・アーカイブ
不器用トークのアーカイブページです。毎月１回、まさに今、現場で取材している記者たちが、それぞれのテーマについて熱く語ります。
命ぐすい　耳ぐすい
命ぐすい　耳ぐすい
沖縄県医師会の各分野の医師による医療・健康に関するコラム
胃心地いいね
胃心地いいね
沖縄タイムスの各市町村担当の記者が、地域で話題のお店や人気グルメを食べ歩きます。
NewsVideo
NewsVideo
ニュースをわかりやすく　新聞社の動画で比較
アクロス沖縄
アクロス沖縄
東京発　各分野で活躍する情熱県人らを紹介
ワールド通信員ネット
ワールド通信員ネット
世界各国の沖縄県系人の話題を中心に、海外通信員が各地のニュースをお届けします
マンガ家大城さとしが行く！沖縄のじょ～と～企業探訪
マンガ家大城さとしが行く！沖縄のじょ～と～企業探訪
おばあタイムスでおなじみのマンガ家・大城さとしさんが長編マンガで沖縄の企業を紹介するシリーズ企画です。
沖縄タイムスのイチオシ
沖縄タイムス会社案内デジタル版
沖縄タイムス会社案内デジタル版
最新の会社情報や仕事内容を紹介。社長や若手社員から就活生へのメッセージもあります。
沖縄タイムス公式動画チャンネル
沖縄タイムス公式動画チャンネル
沖縄特有の動植物や、観光スポット、事件・事故、そして米軍基地問題まで、さまざまな情報を動画でお届けします。
「この本を読みましょう」おすすめ図書
「この本を読みましょう」おすすめ図書
大手４出版社のおすすめ図書を紹介。県内書店でぜひ手に取ってみてください。
沖縄タイムス社ＮＩＢ講座実施のお申込みはこちら
沖縄タイムス社ＮＩＢ講座実施のお申込みはこちら
新聞から得るジンブンはビジネスの最強ツール！新入社員研修やOFF-JTにＮＩＢ講座「新聞の読み方講座」はいかがですか？
「お悔やみ速報沖縄　しまダビ」登場
「お悔やみ速報沖縄　しまダビ」登場
お世話になった方との最後のお別れを大事にしたい・・・そんなあなたのアプリです。
学生向け就職情報サイトの決定版！
学生向け就職情報サイトの決定版！
２０２４年卒業予定･卒業後3年以内の方が対象　合同説明会や会社訪問などタイムス就職フォーラムの情報をいち早くお届け。皆さんの「就活」をサポートします。
「ライトプラン」スタート
「ライトプラン」スタート
得する人生、始めよう！有料記事100本が読み放題。記事閲覧“爆速”体感を。
おきなわ終活プラス
おきなわ終活プラス
いざという時の医療・介護、相続・贈与、葬儀、お墓のことなど、沖縄で送る「終活」ライフを応援します。
日刊スポーツも日々多彩
日刊スポーツも日々多彩
フルカラー沖縄タイムスとWでカラーお試しキャンペーン！セットで読んで豪華賞品を当てよう！
問題解決型メディア・プラットフォーム「Link-U by OKINAWATIMES」
問題解決型メディア・プラットフォーム「Link-U by OKINAWATIMES」
クラウドファンディングに加え、セミナー・コミュニティー事業を通じ、現状を変えようと挑むすべての「リーダー」たちを後押しします。
第15回タイムス地域貢献賞 募集中
第15回タイムス地域貢献賞 募集中
沖縄タイムス社は、草の根的な活動で幅広く貢献している県内の個人・団体・企業を顕彰する「第15回タイムス地域貢献賞」の候補者を募集中です
新聞配達員募集
新聞配達員募集
お住いの地域周辺で、空いている時間を活用して働いてみませんか？
「社告」一覧
記事まとめ
人気記事 読書 映画コレ見た？ 歴代十大ニュース ほっこりする話
沖縄タイムスのお得な情報をゲット！
友だち追加
LINE＠
沖縄タイムスのおすすめ記事をお届け！
友だち追加
LINE NEWS