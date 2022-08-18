2022年(令和4年) 8月18日 (木)
Jon Mitchell Investigates

450,000 Okinawans' drinking water contaminated by Kadena Air Base training site, new evidence suggests

2022年8月18日 18:00
Jon Mitchell
Jon Mitchell（ジョン・ミッチェル）

British author and investigative journalist. Special correspondent for Okinawa Times. Winner of awards from Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan and US Society of Environmental Journalists.

In 2016, Okinawa Prefecture announced that it had detected high levels of PFAS in rivers and wells in and around Kadena Air Base – and subsequent tests have confirmed severe contamination in this water system which provides drinking water to 450,000 residents. But the Japanese and US governments have insisted that it is impossible to confirm the source of the problem.

A government of Japan photograph shows the firefighter training area within Kadena Air Base in 1977.

Now, documents obtained by Okinawa Times suggest the origin of the contamination is likely a former firefighter training area located within Kadena Air Base which was used during the 1970s and 1980s. According to hearings held in 1985 by the US House Committee on Armed Services, the site had no pollution controls; this raises concerns firefighting foam would have soaked into the ground or flowed into nearby waterways. Archive photographs show the training area was located approximately 50 meters west of Dakujaku River, which is a PFAS hotspot, today.

This excerpt from a hearing by the US House Committee on Armed Services (1985) describes how the firefighter training area within Kadena Air base lacked pollution controls.

Throughout this period, it was normal for the USAF to conduct training with firefighting foams containing PFAS. Overseas, checks on former firefighter training areas have revealed severe PFAS contamination reaching tens of meters underground and plumes of contamination spreading below the ground for several kilometers.

On Kadena Air Base, today a building for aircraft maintenance sits atop the site of where the firefighter training area used to be. According to USAF maps obtained via the US Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), water flows above and below ground from this site into Dakujaku River and towards three groundwater wells.

This USAF map of Kadena Air Base obtained via the US Freedom of Information Act show the former fire training area (now Building 3367), the flow of water (yellow arrows) and water wells (blue tear drops).

Test results announced by Japan’s Ministry of the Environment on 11 June 2020 revealed Dakujaku River was contaminated with PFOS at 1462 ng/L, the highest in the nation, far exceeding the ministry’s 50 ng/L guideline for rivers. According to checks by Okinawa Enterprise Bureau, wells located in the vicinity are also severely contaminated. The wells and Hija River, into which Dakujaku River flows, contribute to the drinking water for 450,000 residents.

The US military in Japan claims its responsibility for the contamination cannot be proven, and it has denied requests from Okinawa Prefecture to conduct environmental checks within Kadena Air Base.

On 15 June 2020, Okinawa Times asked USAF for comment about the issues raised in this article. On 29 December 2020, USAF 18th Wing Public Affairs finally admitted the former firefighter training area had consisted of a two-story concrete structure and a pit which had been demolished at an unspecified time in the past. According to USAF, it had not conducted any surveys for PFAS at the site; in the same statement, it also said, “The possible source or sources of contamination in the Dakujakugawa and the groundwater wells has not been determined.”

When asked whether the US military would allow Japanese and/or Prefectural authorities to access the site to survey for PFAS contamination, a United States Forces Japan spokesperson refrained from answering, instead stating that such requests were dealt with by the US-Japan Joint Committee.

As of March 2020, the Department of Defense suspected 651 military bases in the United States might be contaminated from the usage of PFAS firefighting foams. Moreover, it has admitted to PFAS contamination at its overseas facilities, notably in Belgium, Honduras, South Korea and Germany.

Internal reports obtained by this newspaper under FOIA reveal PFAS contamination at US facilities in Japan include Kadena Air Base, MCAS Futenma, NAF Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture, Yokota Air Base, Tokyo, and Misawa Air Base, Aomori Prefecture,

（日本語関連記事） 80年代の消火訓練場が汚染源か  嘉手納の高濃度PFOS

（日本語関連記事）米国651基地で汚染疑い　泡消火剤PFOS　日本では実態調査認めず　訓練噴霧で地中浸透

（日本語関連記事） 沖縄で発がん性指摘の「PFOS」による水質汚染　米軍は基地内の汚染源周辺を調査せず

Jon Mitchell Investigates
